‘Playboy’ Model Shauna Sexton Spends the Night at Ben Affleck’s House

Heating up? Playboy model Shauna Sexton “spent the night” at Ben Affleck’s house in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 19, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The sleepover came just a few hours after the pair grabbed a bite to eat together at Jack in the Box in Santa Monica. They were all smiles at the drive-thru while snacking on french fries in his Range Rover.

Affleck, 46, and Sexton, 22, were first spotted together on Thursday, August 16, when they enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. “Ben came in with a big team. He had bodyguards all around,” a source told Us. “He sat outside with Shauna, and they got a lot of food.”

Thursday’s outing apparently did not sit well with the Justice League star’s girlfriend of more than a year, Lindsay Shookus. She deleted her Instagram account shortly after his date with the model, sparking rumors that the couple have separated.

Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer, 38, went public with their romance in July 2017. Multiple sources claimed to Us exclusively at the time that the duo started hooking up in 2014 while he was still married to his now-estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6. However, another source countered that Affleck and Shookus began dating in April 2017. The pair were last seen together in Puerto Rico in late July.

Sexton appeared to reference her rumored beau in a cryptic Instagram comment on Saturday, August 18. After a fan commented, “Did heaven send you ??” on a photo of her, she responded, “no just Batman,” referencing his character in the DC Comics film franchise.

