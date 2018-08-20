Together again! Ben Affleck was spotted with Shauna Sexton for the second time in three days.

The Justice League star, 46, and the Playboy model, 22, pulled up to the drive-thru at Jack in the Box in Santa Monica on Sunday, August 19, for a bite to eat. He was in the driver’s seat of his Range Rover while she snacked on french fries in the passenger seat.

The pair were all smiles at the burger joint, even when an X17 photographer asked Affleck whether his yearlong relationship with Lindsay Shookus is over. He did not respond to the question.

The outing came just a few hours after Sexton seemingly referenced her rumored beau in a cryptic Instagram post. After a fan commented, “Did heaven send you ??” on a photo of the model on Saturday, August 18, Sexton responded, “no just Batman.” She also liked several other comments referencing Affleck and the DC Comics movie franchise, in which the actor has starred since 2016.

In addition, Affleck and Sexton follow each other on Instagram.

The two were first spotted together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Thursday, August 16. “He sat outside with Shauna, and they got a lot of food,” a source told Us Weekly. A second insider said that the Gone Girl star “arrived by himself and left by himself in his car.” Soon after, Shookus, 38, deleted her Instagram account.

Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer went public with their relationship in July 2017. They were last seen together in late July during a trip to Puerto Rico.

The director is in the midst of a divorce from Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!