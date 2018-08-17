Are Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus over? The actor sparked rumors of a split when he stepped out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton on Thursday, August 16.

Affleck, 46, and Sexton, 22, enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. He kept it casual in a navy jacket, a green T-shirt, jeans and sneakers, while she wore a nude-colored bodycon dress and pumps.

The previous night, the Justice League celebrated his birthday with his children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner. He was last seen with Shookus, 38, in late July during a trip to Puerto Rico.

Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer went public with their relationship in July 2017. Multiple sources claimed to Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the couple started hooking up in 2014 while he was still married to Garner, 46. However, a source close to the actor countered that the pair began dating in April 2017. Affleck and Shookus moved into a New York City apartment together in November 2017.

A source told Us exclusively in July that Garner — from whom Affleck split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage — “doesn’t want the kids around Lindsay or having her in their lives.” According to the insider, Affleck “understands and has honored her request.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Affleck and Shookus for comment.

