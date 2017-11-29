They’re taking a big step! Ben Affleck and girlfriend of seven months Lindsay Shookus were spotted looking at L.A. homes together in October, and now the pair are “fully living together,” reveals a source. But their new pad isn’t on the West Coast. Another source reveals NYC-based Saturday Night Live producer Shookus, 37, and the 45-year-old Justice League star “recently” snapped up an apartment in the city’s Upper West Side neighborhood. Whenever Affleck is in town, explains the source, “he’ll be living there with Lindsay.”

But his kids keep him firmly rooted in L.A.: “He’s trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first,” reveals a pal. The actor and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are amicable, and he even spent Thanksgiving Day at her California spread with their children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, and other family members. “My mom’s coming out, and my brother will come over,” he said to E! News of fellow actor Casey ahead of the holiday.

In September, the star, who has been open about his ongoing struggles with alcohol addiction, turned to Garner when he felt old demons coming back to haunt him. With her support, he briefly checked himself into rehab. Though he checked himself out after five days, he is now participating in outpatient programs. “Friends and family have never seen Ben so proactive and serious about wanting to get better,” reveals a source.

“He has learned that dealing with his addiction is an ongoing battle,” the insider adds. And as he fights, “He will do what it takes to be the best dad.” And a solid boyfriend. Despite their bicoastal status, says the insider, he and Shookus “are happy and going strong.”

