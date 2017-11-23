Jennifer Garner Is Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner for Ben Affleck and Family

Jennifer Garner is going to get busy in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day while her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck, entertains their three kids.

The Tribes of Palos Verdes actress, 45, revealed her plans for the family get-together in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, November 17.

“Ben’s mom, Chris [Boldt], will be in town and she and Ben will take the kids and I’ll have crafts set up and I’ll have T-Ball, soccer, I’ll have anything set up,” the Alias alum said.

“If they will play with the kids and just let me cook, it is heaven for me,” she explained. “I will make homemade bread, I’ll make stuffing, I’ll make a turkey, I’ll make gravy, I’ll make sweet potato pudding, I’ll make pies. Just let me have that day in the kitchen.”

Garner shares three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, with Affleck, who she split with in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

She posted about her turkey day menu planning on Instagram on Tuesday, November 21, sharing a video that showed her with Martha Stewart.

“In 2003 I sweet-talked my way into #MarthaStewart’s kitchen where she taught me how to make a cranberry glazed turkey with cranberry cornbread stuffing,” Garner captioned the clip. “Thursday will be my 15th time making this exact recipe– thank you, @marthastewart, for being my Thanksgiving tradition!!”

Let’s hope Garner bought a really big turkey — Affleck revealed last week that he and his ex are also celebrating the holiday with his brother, Casey Affleck, and will be catching up with his pal Matt Damon.

“My mom’s coming out, and I think my brother will come over,” he told E! News on November 13. “We’ll go down the street and see Matt’s family. Thanksgiving’s a nice holiday.”

Garner and Affleck have remained cordial for the sake of their kids and as Us Weekly previously reported, she and Casey, 42, recently helped the Batman actor get support at a rehab facility in L.A. after he “reached a breaking point” and “knew he was spiralling and unhappy,” a source recently told Us.

“After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” the source said of Garner. “No matter what the circumstances.”

