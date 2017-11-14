Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner will spend Thanksgiving together as a family. The actor, 45, told E! News on Monday, November 13, that the cordial exes will celebrate the holiday with their children as well as brother Casey Affleck and the Batman star’s best friend, Matt Damon.

“My mom’s coming out, and I think my brother will come over. We’ll go down the street and see Matt’s family,” he said. “Thanksgiving’s a nice holiday.”

Despite his affection for the holiday, Affleck isn’t exactly planning on spending the day in the kitchen, joking to E!: “I just assume when we go to Matt’s, he’s already cooked something!”

Affleck and Garner, who announced their separation in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, also came together to celebrate Halloween with their kids on October 31. Ben wore a navy blue suit, while Garner, 45, got into the Halloween spirit in a spiderweb cape. The former couple walked around a Malibu neighborhood collecting candy with their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

As previously reported, Garner and Casey, 42, recently helped Ben get support at a rehab facility in L.A. after the Oscar winner “reached a breaking point” and “knew he was spiraling and was unhappy,” a source recently told Us Weekly.

“After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” the insider added of Garner. “No matter what the circumstances.”

Ben is currently dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. The duo has made their relationship public in recent months, and Affleck was even her date to the 2017 Emmy Awards in September, where Shookus took home the win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. “He was the most supportive boyfriend,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He was taking photos of her with her Emmy and her castmates. He seemed totally enamored with her. They were laughing and having a fun time.”

