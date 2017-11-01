Family first! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited to take their kids trick-or-treating in Malibu on Tuesday, October 31.

Affleck, 45, wore a navy blue suit, while Garner, 45, got into the Halloween spirit in a spiderweb cape. The former couple walked around the neighborhood collecting candy with their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The Justice League actor and the Alias alum, who married in 2005, announced their separation in June 2015. Affleck is currently dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

The Halloween outing comes just weeks after actress and former Total Request Live host Hilarie Burton claimed that Affleck groped her when he appeared on TRL in 2003 on October 11.

After the Batman actor issued an apology to Burton on Twitter, he made headlines again when Rose McGowan claimed he knew about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged behavior against her and when makeup artist Annamarie Tendler accused the actor of inappropriately touching her at a Golden Globes party in 2014.

Garner has yet to comment on any of the allegations made against her ex-husband, and the amicable exes continue to make coparenting their kids a priority. Affleck continued to live on the same property as Garner after their split until a source told Us he was ready to move out in April 2017.

Affleck and Garner have been seen out together on multiple occasions, including attending church as a family on October 15.

