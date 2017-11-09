They’re heating up! Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus stayed warm while enjoying date night at NYC’s Mr. Chow on Wednesday, November 8.

The Batman actor, 45, and the Saturday Night Live producer, 37, weathered through the cool fall temperatures in warm coats and beanies.

Multiple sources exclusively claimed to Us Weekly in July that the two-time Oscar winner and Shookus began hooking up three years ago while he was still married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. However, a source close to Affleck countered that the pair began dating this past April.

Since going public, the duo have stepped out together on multiple occasions. As Us exclusively reported in September, the Argo director applauded the TV producer after she won at the Emmys and was the “most supportive” boyfriend to her.

As reported in the new issue of Us Weekly, Affleck checked into rehab for a brief period of time due to alcohol addiction shortly after the Emmys. Garner, 45, and his brother Casey, 42, helped him pull through, and he is getting better everyday with the support of family and friends.

“He knows he can’t get through this alone,” a source tells Us. “His slip-ups have affected his loved ones, but the good this is that he’s making strides toward recovery. Friends and family have never sen Ben so proactive and serious about wanting to get better.”

Scroll down and browse through the photos of the couple sharing a date night!