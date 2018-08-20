It’s official. Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have split after more than a year of dating, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The former couple’s relationship had been “tumultuous,” according to a second insider.

The Argo star, 46, and the Saturday Night Live producer, 38, went public with their romance in July 2017. Multiple sources claimed to Us exclusively at the time that the pair started hooking up in 2014 while he was still married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” one source close to Affleck and Garner alleged. “They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.”

Affleck and Shookus moved into a New York City apartment together in November 2017. They were last spotted together in Puerto Rico in late July.

Though it is unclear when the pair called it quits, the news comes soon after the Justice League actor was seen with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. The duo, who have a 26-year age difference, first stepped out at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Thursday, August 16. Shookus deleted her Instagram account after the dinner date made headlines.

Affleck and Sexton, 22, then grabbed a bite to eat at Jack in the Box in Santa Monica on Sunday, August 19. A source told Us exclusively that the model returned to her rumored beau’s home later that night and stayed over.

The director is in the midst of a divorce from Garner, 46. A source recently told Us, “Jen wanted to give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety. She isn’t in a rush.”

