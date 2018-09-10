Ben Affleck’s Flame Shauna Sexton Visits Him in Rehab

Even in hard times, Ben Affleck has a shoulder to lean on. The actor’s new flame, Shauna Sexton, was spotted visiting the Malibu rehab where he has been seeking treatment for alcoholism.

The Playboy model, 22, arrived at the facility on Sunday, September 9, in what appeared to be Affleck’s black Ford SUV. She dressed casually in a cropped white T-shirt, faded jeans and sneakers.

The two-time Oscar winner, 46, was first spotted with Sexton on August 16 during a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu after his split from his girlfriend of more than a year, Lindsay Shookus. He and Sexton then grabbed a bite to eat at a Jack in the Box drive-thru on August 19 before returning to his home, where she stayed the night.

Affleck checked into rehab on August 22 after an intervention with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and a sober coach. “Ben has been struggling, and it got to a point where he wanted help and knew he needed help,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “Jen has always been there for Ben.” (Affleck and Garner separated in June 2015 and filed for divorce in April 2017. They share children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.)

In wake of the news, Sexton took to Instagram to shut down rumors that she contributed to the Gone Girl star’s relapse. “Ben is a grown ass man, baby. He makes his own decisions,” she wrote in response to a troll’s comment on September 1. “Blaming a 22 year old for someone’s 3rd time in rehab is just ridiculous. He is human. I am human. You are human. We all are going to f–k up it’s just a matter of learning from it.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

