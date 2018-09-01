Playboy model Shauna Sexton hit back at a fan’s suggestion that she contributed to Ben Affleck falling off the wagon and ending up back in rehab for alcohol abuse.

The 22-year-old, who was spotted with the Batman star, 46, in August amid his split with girlfriend of more than a year Lindsay Shookus, responded to a comment on an Instagram photo that showed her smiling as she held a glass of red wine.

The conversation began when a fan suggested that Sexton had gotten the Oscar winner “thrown into rehab.”

Sexton responded, insisting that she “never drank around or with him for the record.”

The commenter replied, “You’ve been arrested twice for underage drinking and public intoxication just last year, so please tell me again you don’t like to drink or party lmao.”

“I love to drink and party! Absolutely dude. Most 22 year olds do,” Sexton conceded. “Yes you’re correct. I got put in the drunk tank when I was 17 for having a fake ID and drinking underage at a bar in Virginia Beach, and despite the fact most people have used a fake ID as well as drank underage, it was a dumb mistake on my behalf and an embarrassing one at that. Then the weekend of my 21st birthday I got obliterated and wound up getting left at a bar at the ocean front in Virginia Beach.. where I was again taken to the drunk tank for being intoxicated publicly ..while attempting to find a ride home.”

“Do these mistakes define me? No, stupid minuscule s–t I learned from. Do these mistakes mean that I am human? Yes. Do these mistakes mean i would disrespect someone’s hard earned sobriety by drinking with them or in front of them? Hell no,” she continued. “I have limitless respect people who have the humility and maturity to admit when they need to fix something in their life. I have even more respect for those who take action and actually do something about it.”

“With that being said, Ben is a grown ass man, baby,” she concluded. “He makes his own decisions. Blaming a 22 year old for someone’s 3rd time in rehab is just ridiculous. He is human. I am human. You are human. We all are going to f–k up it’s just a matter of learning from it. Don’t be so quick to throw shade on people. Take a step back, accept that we are all on our own journey, and be a little less critical. Take care xx”

The commenter then backtracked, writing, “I do hope you didn’t drink with or around him, knowing his past that would be really disrespectful. And yes you are absolutely right, I shouldn’t have blamed you for his relapse, as long as you didn’t hand him the bottle that’s 100% on him. I apologize for that. You are a very well spoken girl, and I hope you get your life together. No more arrests Take care Shauna.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Affleck checked into rehab on August 22 after his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and a sober coach held an intervention at his Pacific Palisades home.

“Ben has been struggling, and it got to a point where he wanted help and knew he needed help,” a source told Us at the time.

Affleck has battled with alcoholism for years. His first stint in rehab came in 2001, but he returned for in-patient treatment in early 2017. He has continued to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings since then.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!