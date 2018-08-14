Ben Affleck was all smiles as he continued his outpatient treatment for alcohol and substance abuse on Monday, August 13, days after his divorce from Jennifer Garner made headlines for failing to provide all of the necessary documents.

A source told Us Weekly that the exes reunited at Affleck’s new Palisades mansion on Friday, August 10, and spent time with their daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and 6-year-old son Samuel.

Three days later, the 45-year-old actor was spotted at the treatment facility. A second insider told Us of Affleck, who just wrapped two films: “This is part of his practice and how he maintains his personal health. He’s been doing these classes for months. He’s also been spotted outside of meditation classes as well as meetings. He’s focused on being there for those in his life.”

Affleck and Garner, 46, called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, but did not file for divorce until 2017. Their split has yet to be finalized and is in danger of being dismissed due to lack of paperwork, according to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly earlier this month.

