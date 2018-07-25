Jennifer Garner has finally untangled herself from Ben Affleck, but their relationship since their June 2015 split announcement is not as serene as it appears on the surface.

“It doesn’t mean there aren’t struggles behind the scenes,” a Garner source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Jen is on good terms with Ben for the most part, [but] they still have their frustrations. It’s a working progress and they’re still taking it one day at a time.”

Case in point: The estranged couple (who share Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6) filed for divorce in April 2017, but they have yet to finalize some of the details, in part because of the 45-year-old actor’s past struggles with alcohol abuse.

“The one thing she’s not flexible on is sobriety,” the source says of the Alias alum, 46. “Jen is hesitant to sign off until she’s certain that the kids will be in the best hands at all time. Finalizing the divorce has been a long process because of it.”

That said, Garner and Affleck remain friends for the sake of their little ones. “They both want what’s best for the kids and have made a commitment to see that through,” the source tells Us.

