Ben Affleck Is Continuing Alcohol Treatment

Ben Affleck is continuing treatment for alcohol and substance abuse, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Ben’s main priorities have never wavered,” a source close to the 45-year-old actor tells Us. “He’s focused on his family and spending time with Lindsay [Shookus]. Dealing with this disease is something he’ll have to work on for the rest of his life and he remains focused on it.”

Affleck was noticeably absent from Shookus’ sister’s wedding last weekend in Buffalo, New York, but Us has learned that he was at a family event in Los Angeles. He has been spotted at several treatment centers in the area. Us has learned that he has worked hard to assemble a system of support that includes different treatment centers.

Affleck has battled alcohol addiction for many years. He first sought treatment in 2001 and completed a second program earlier this year. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” he wrote in a March 14 Facebook post, referencing his three children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — whom he shares with estranged wife Jennifer Garner. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

The Oscar winner continued in his post, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my coparent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

However, in late September, Affleck “reached a breaking point,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He knew he was spiraling and was unhappy.” The Justice League actor turned to Garner, 45, and his younger brother, Casey Affleck, to find a 30-day rehab program in northern L.A. He completed it and has since sought outpatient treatment.

“He has learned that dealing with his addiction is an ongoing battle,” the source told Us in November. “He understands he cannot just wake up one morning and say, ‘OK, we’re all done.’ Treatment is like a job. … The good thing is that he’s making strides toward recovery. Friends and family have never seen Ben so proactive and serious about wanting to get better.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!