Trying to get healthy. Ben Affleck agreed to enter rehab following an intervention on Wednesday, August 22, a source confirms to Us Weekly. Affleck’s estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and a sober coach were with the actor at his home in Pacific Palisades.

Affleck, 46, knew he needed help and asked for it, a source close to the pair noted. An eyewitness tells Us that it was clear something “major” was going on inside of his home and Garner, 46, came outside shaking at one point. Later, she returned with a bodyguard.

After the conversation, Affleck and Garner left his house in a car together, with her driving. They stopped at Jack in the Box on the Pacific Coast Highway and headed to Malibu, the source continued. Two sources confirm to Us that Affleck has checked into rehab.

On Monday, August 13, the Gone Girl star was spotted leaving an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. “This is part of his practice and how he maintains his personal health. He’s been doing these classes for months. He’s also been spotted outside of meditation classes as well as meetings. He’s focused on being there for those in his life,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

Meanwhile, Garner has stayed by his side throughout his struggles with addiction. The pair, who share Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, split in 2015 but did not file for divorce until 2017.

“Jen wanted to give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She isn’t in a rush.”

Affleck also recently got into a new relationship with Shauna Sexton, a Playboy model. The two were first spotted at dinner together on Thursday, August 16. The relationship does not “surprise” Garner, a source tells Us Weekly.

In March 2017, the Batman alum completed a treatment program after battling alcohol. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my coparent Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do,” he wrote in a Facebook post at the time. “This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

TMZ was the first to report the news.

