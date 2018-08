What’s the holdup? Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck called it quits more than three years ago, but the exes have still not finalized their divorce.

Garner and Affleck, who tied the knot in June 2005 after meeting on the set of the film Daredevil two years earlier, share three kids: daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

From rumored reunions to missing paperwork, revisit everything we know about Bennifer 2.0’s divorce: