Jennifer Garner was on her feet. While celebrating the L.A. premiere of her new action flick, Peppermint, August 28, the actress and 11-year-old costar Cailey Fleming (who plays Garner’s daughter in the drama) “did a full choreographed dance together,” says an onlooker at the Ritz-Carlton fete. “They were doing kicks, clapping and waving their hands. Jen was smiling from ear to ear.”

As the festivities wore on, that grin never faded. Dancing solo to “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe” by Barry White, “Jen seemed relaxed,” says the partygoer. “She was in a really great mood.”

A night out was exactly what she needed. Just a week earlier, the 46-year-old Alias alum had helped stage an intervention for her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, also 46, before driving him to a Malibu rehab facility for his alcohol addiction. (She had done the same for him in September 2017.)

“After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “No matter the circumstances.”

That unwavering loyalty is for the sake of their kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. “Jen just wants Ben to be the best father he can be,” says a Garner confidant. “She wants to give their kids the best life possible.”

Which also means mastering the art of coparenting. Though his vices torpedoed their union, “Ben and Jen are on good terms,” adds the confidant. “Yes, he does things that piss her off, but she puts her feelings aside for the kids. They both want what’s best for them and have made a commitment to see that through.”

They are, however, no longer committed to each other. Despite delayed divorce proceedings, “they are not getting back together or even considering it,” says the insider. (According to TMZ, the duo finally reached a settlement, which Affleck will sign when he is released from rehab.) In fact, Garner prefers facing life solo — for now. “She is content being single,” says a second insider. “She is just fine being with her kids.”

They are her world, after all. Adds the Garner pal, “As long as the kids are happy, so is she.”

For more on Garner and Affleck, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!