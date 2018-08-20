Making her kids proud! Jennifer Garner received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her three children — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — by her side on Monday, August 20, on the same day her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, made headlines with his love life.

Garner’s former movie costars Steve Carrell (2014′s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day), Judy Greer (2004′s 13 Going on 30) and Bryan Cranston (2016′s Wakefield) were all on hand to present the 46-year-old actress with the honor on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

“All of you here … are the most special people in the world to me, I hope you know that. The people who work with me and the people for whom I work, and my friends and my family, Violet, Sera and Sam,” Garner said during the ceremony, referring to her three kids she shares with soon-to-be ex Affleck. “And my parents and my sisters, my nieces and nephews — a special shout-out to my niece and nephew who are missing their first days of school to be here today because in the Garner family, fame matters more than education. Obviously, obviously that’s not true, they’re equal.”

“For my children, when you walk over this star, I want you to remember, first of all, that I love you,” the Alias alum continued. “And that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else. You define me, not this wonderful spot in the payment. Also, for the record, don’t spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard.”

Garner received her star on the Walk of Fame the same day that Us Weekly confirmed Affleck, 46, and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus split after more than a year of dating. Four days earlier, the Batman actor stepped out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22. A source told Us exclusively that the twosome “spent the night” at Affleck’s L.A. home on Sunday, August 19, hours after they were seen grabbing a bite at Jack in the Box in Santa Monica.

Affleck’s relationship with Garner, meanwhile, ended in June 2015 after they announced their split after 10 years of marriage. Nearly two years later, the Camping star filed paperwork in April 2017 to make their split official, but their divorce is still not finalized.

Earlier this month, Garner and Affleck were warned by a judge that their divorce was in danger of being dismissed due to lack to paperwork, according to documents obtained by Us. A source told Us that the actress “isn’t in a rush” to finalize the divorce because she wants to give the actor “the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety.”