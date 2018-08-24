Jennifer Garner may not love every choice her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, makes, but she only steps in when it comes to their kids — and his sobriety.

The 46-year-old actress “doesn’t agree with a lot of” Affleck’s decisions, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, but unless it’s affecting the their three children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — she “doesn’t get involved.”

“She wants the best situation for them with their dad. Other than his sobriety issues, she’s not going to involve herself,” the source continues. “Jen just wants to protect the kids. She does her best to shield them.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, August 22, that Argo director, 46, agreed to check into rehab amid his struggle with alcoholism following an intervention with Garner and a sober coach. A second source told Us that the Peppermint actress was “well aware of what was going on” with Affleck and knew “she was going to have to intervene.”

“Ben told her he was done with Lindsay [Shookus] and she knew he was drinking again. Ben is not good at being alone. She knew he was in a bad place recently,” the source adds. “Jen is the only one Ben listens to. She has been down this road with him for years and is the only one that can really get through.”

Three days after Us confirmed that Affleck and Shookus, 38, called it quits after more than a year together, a third insider told Us that the Oscar winner’s “drinking was a driving force behind their split.”

“The notion that Ben was taking steps to be healthier and sober prior to this intervention isn’t all true,” the insider told Us. “Ben hasn’t been sober or been that present for his family and relationship with Lindsay, and now everyone knows the reason why. He was suffering, and his addiction undoubtedly took over.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

