Making do. Jennifer Garner stepped out for the first time since estranged husband Ben Affleck checked himself into rehab.

The 46-year-old Peppermint star donned a black T-shirt, skinny jeans, white sneakers and black sunglasses and flashed a slight smile as she met up with other moms and their kids.

One day earlier, Garner participated in an intervention with Affleck, also 46, and a sober coach at his home in Pacific Palisades. The pair later left together, with her driving, and made a stop at Jack in the Box before heading to Malibu. Sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the Justice League actor checked into rehab for the third time after battling alcohol addiction.