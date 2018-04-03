Family first. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s Hawaii reunion is strictly because of their three kids, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Jen was planning on only spending a few days in Hawaii with Ben and the kids, and then leave them with the nanny so that he could have quality time with them,” the source explains. “Easter has always been very important to Jen and they typically go to church as a family.”

Affleck and Garner, both 45, were first spotted on the tropical getaway on Saturday, March 31. The pair, who called it quits after 10 years old marriage in June 2015, share 12-year-old daughter Violet, 9-year-old daughter Seraphina and 6-year-old son Samuel. The Love, Simon actress traveled to Hawaii with their three kids to spend the holiday with Affleck, who is filming the Netflix action movie Triple Frontier in the Aloha State. Affleck has also returned home to Los Angeles multiple times during filming to visit his kids.

“A few weeks before the kids’ spring break, Jen decided along with Ben that she would spend a bit more time on the island than she originally planned. This was only done because of the kids,” the source tells Us. “Ben and Jen are spending no time together alone without their kids, this absolutely isn’t a romantic trip for them. Ben is very serious with Lindsay, and Jen is enjoying dating a very special someone back in Los Angeles.”

As previously reported, the Oscar winner moved on from Garner with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. The duo, who went public with their romance in July 2017, were seen kayaking in Honolulu on Wednesday, March 28.

Garner, meanwhile, has started going on dates with new men, including one Affleck look-alike, a source told Us in March. “Jen is ready to go with her feelings and give love another try,” the insider revealed at the time.

As for Affleck and Garner’s holiday weekend, the family of five enjoyed a visit with a dolphin at Sea Life Park Hawaii on Saturday, another source tells Us. “They were both very nice and had a great time with their family learning about Hawaiian marine life,” the insider explains.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!