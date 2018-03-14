Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck: Will They Reunite?

After Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their separation in 2015, the couple went through a heartbreaking period of nearly two years where the actress tried to save their marriage.

“She put her heart and soul into fixing the relationship and wanted so desperately to turn things around for the children’s sake as well as theirs,” says a pal. “She forgave him for so much, and still he couldn’t change.”

That didn’t stop the Oscar winner from trying to win his ex back after the divorce, an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Since the April 2017 divorce filing, “he’s begged her to come back several times, but she has no interest,” says the insider.

Yes, even though the Batman v. Superman actor, 45, has officially moved on to Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, he had at one point been telling friends he wanted his ex back. (A source close to the couple denies Affleck is “looking back,” insisting, “When they filed and decided they were moving on, that was it.”)

For the Peppermint actress, also 45, his efforts were ultimately too little, too late. But for a brief moment, reveals another source, a reconciliation seemed possible. As Us previously reported, Garner helped Affleck enter rehab for alcohol abuse late last year. “When Ben was in rehab, Jennifer was there every day, visiting,” says the source. “They did family counseling to work on their relationship.”

“Things looked positive,” the source says of the parents, who share children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. “Jennifer was very caring, very present. They both wanted it to work.”

Ultimately, Garner was reminded of the struggles her ex would always have. The source close to the duo notes, however, “there were a number of reasons” their relationship failed. And Affleck “is continuing to work on himself and stay healthy.”

The pair announced their separation on June 30, 2015, 10 years after they wed on June 29, 2005.

Now, Affleck has been with Shookus, 37, for nearly a year. “He loves and adores her,” says a source. “This is a relationship he takes seriously.”

The Alias alum, too, is open to loving again. Recently, Garner has begun going on few quiet L.A. dates with new men — including one Affleck look-alike, says a source. “Jen is ready to go with her feelings and give love another try,” explains the pal.

And while it’s “no exaggeration to say that Ben broke her heart and left her in a terrible place emotionally,” adds the pal, “it’s been almost three years since they called it quits. It’s time for her to move on.”

For more on Affleck and Garner’s current relationship — and her new life as a sexy single mom — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

