Couples who kayak together, stay together! Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus hit the beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Wednesday, March 28.

The 45-year-old actor, who is in the Aloha state to shoot his new film Triple Frontier, and the TV producer, 37, cooled off in the ocean.

Affleck was previously spotted on the beach earlier this month revealing his massive back tattoo.

Scroll down to see photos of the Affleck and Shookus soaking up the sun!