Ben Affleck showed off his huge back tattoo during a training session for a movie, despite the fact he once claimed it was not real.

The Justice League actor, 45, exposed the permanent ink while training alongside his Triple Frontier costars, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Oscar Isaac, in Hawaii on Thursday, March 15, as they prepared for the movie while working out on the beach.

The massive tattoo, featuring a colorful phoenix spreading its wings, made its first appearance in December 2015, when Affleck was working on the set of Live by Night. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star reportedly got the tattoo, which symbolizes rebirth, after then-wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. The pair share children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

While an insider told Us Weekly at the time that Affleck had gotten the tatt at home, he later denied that it was permanent, explaining the tattoo of the mythological creature was actually for a movie. “I actually do have a number of tattoos … but I try to have them in places where you don’t have to do a lot of cover up,” he told Extra TV‘s Mario Lopez. “They get sort of addictive, tattoos, after awhile.”

However, Garner hinted at the tattoo being the real deal while speaking out about it in a February 2016 interview with Vanity Fair: “You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart.’ A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes.”

Scroll through to see the photos.