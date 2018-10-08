Ben Affleck Heads to Montana Mountains With Shauna Sexton After Rehab

A newly sober Ben Affleck is becoming one with nature. The Oscar winner, who recently completed his third stint in rehab, visited the Rocky Mountains in Big Sky, Montana, with his new flame, Shauna Sexton.

The Playboy model, 22, shared a series photos from the afternoon getaway on her Instagram account on Sunday, October 7. In one snap, she held up a small fish that she caught after hiking to a river. She also showed off the scenic views from the top of the mountains in videos posted to her Instagram Story.

Affleck, 46, made an appearance in just one of Sexton’s posts: a picture of him looking out of his car window at a deer in the woods. Only the back of his head and a small portion of his face were visible.

He spent the past three Christmases in Big Sky with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children: daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

The Justice League star and Sexton were first spotted together on August 16 after a dinner date at the Malibu restaurant Nobu. Three days later, they went to a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Santa Monica before returning to his house, where she stayed the night.

Affleck’s outings with the veterinary technician came shortly after his split from his girlfriend of more than a year, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

As his romance with Sexton began to heat up, the actor checked into rehab on August 22 following an intervention with Garner, 46, and a sober coach. Days later, Sexton shut down rumors that she played a role in her beau’s relapse, writing on Instagram, “Ben is a grown ass man, baby. He makes his own decisions.”

Affleck confirmed on Thursday, October 4, that he completed a 40-day inpatient treatment program. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment,” he wrote on Instagram. “It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.” Later that day, he finalized his divorce from Garner more than three years after their separation.

