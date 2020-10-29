Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Marry in Intimate Ceremony

Jost married! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” Meals on Wheels America announced via Instagram on Thursday, October 29, alongside a photo of the Staten Island Ferry and the play-on-words phrase “Jost Married.”

The couple used their happy news to encourage fans to contribute to the organization in honor of their marriage. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica,” the caption continued. “Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Johansson, 35, and Jost, 38, were first linked in May 2017. Her publicist confirmed their engagement to The Associated Press in May 2019.

The actress was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She shares daughter Rose, 6, with the France native.

Johansson raved over Jost when she hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2019. “This place means so much to me,” she gushed at the time. “I have so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here.”

Meanwhile, the comedian admitted earlier this year that he feared becoming known only as the Black Widow star’s boyfriend after they began dating. “Yes. That was definitely a worry,” he confessed during a July episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “The lucky thing was, people in the [Saturday Night Live] cast really liked her when she was there as the host.”

He added: “I worried about my identity with it and also with comedy. … You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing.”

While the pair remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans, Jost’s “Weekend Update” cohost Michael Che joked earlier this month about his involvement in the nuptials. “I hope so, not if they want it to go over smoothly,” he teased on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “But if not, I would love to go and just disrupt everything, you know. … I think they’ll let me in because they feel like they have to. And I think that’s going to be a big mistake.”