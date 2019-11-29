



Too cute! Scarlett Johansson’s 5-year-old daughter, Rose, is all about the actress’ fiancé, Colin Jost.

“Colin is a great father figure for Rose,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him.”

The Tony winner, 35, welcomed her baby girl in 2014 with her now-ex-husband, Romain Dauriac. She opened up about the birth the following year, telling W magazine: “When she came out of me, I was so surprised. I had a very strong picture in my mind of what my baby would look like, and, of course, she is completely different. Perfect, but not what I’d imagined.”

The New York native and the French journalist, 37, divorced in 2017, and Johansson went on to date Weekend Update cohost Jost, also 37. The pair got engaged in May.

“He killed it,” the Avengers: Endgame star told Ellen DeGeneres of the comedian’s proposal in October. “He did like a whole James Bond situation. He’s got a lot behind that news desk. He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment is going to be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

She added, “It was a very special moment. I think more than anything when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you and that is just is a lovely, special thing.”

The Saturday Night Live writer was anxious to get married before getting down on one knee, he admitted during a July stand-up comedy performance. “I’m getting married, and it’s such a crazy thing,” Jost said. “I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, you got to do it … What could go wrong?’”

With reporting by Travis Cronin