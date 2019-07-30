



A change of heart. While Colin Jost is happily engaged to fiancée Scarlett Johansson, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that the concept of marriage did not always appeal to him.

“I’m getting married, and it’s such a crazy thing,” Jost said during a stand-up performance at an event benefiting celiac disease in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday, July 27, according to Page Six. “I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, ‘Oh my God, you got to do it … What could go wrong?’”

Jost then joked about the feedback he has received from couples who are in long-term marriages, adding: “Then you talk to someone who’s been married for five years, and they’re like, ‘Don’t rush into it … you have your whole life ahead of you. Don’t have kids. They’re the worst.’”

It was announced in May that Jost, 37, and Johansson, 34, were engaged after two years of dating. They were first spotted together while attending the SNL season 42 finale after-party in May 2017, but the loving duo would not go public with their romance until December of that year.

The Avengers: Endgame star’s publicist Marcel Pariseau first shared the proposal news with the Associated Press, though he confirmed that a date for the couple’s nuptials had not yet been set.

After the two tie the knot, Jost will become Johansson’s third husband. She was first married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. She later wed journalist turned artwork curator, Romain Dauriac, in 2014.

While Johansson and Dauriac parted ways after three years of marriage, they share 5-year-old daughter, Rose.

As news about Jost and Johansson’s engagement broke, the comedian’s “Weekend Update” coanchor Michael Che joked that he will destroy the pair’s wedding ceremony.

“One of us is marrying a movie star,” Che, 36, captioned a snap of the pals shared in his Instagram Stories on May 20. “The other is gonna get too drunk and ruin that reception.”

In February, an insider close to Jost shared with Us that the duo were living together before their engagement. At the time, the source noted that “they have talked about marriage and are fully committed to each other.”

