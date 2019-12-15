



Scarlett Johansson spoke from her heart and showed rare PDA with fiancé Colin Jost during the Saturday, December 14, episode of Saturday Night Live.

So Much Aww

Johansson kicked off her monologue by joking about her sixth stint as host. “The sixth time is even more exciting than the fifth because, you know, you’re not worried anymore. If the show is bad, what are they gonna do? Fire my fiancé?” she quipped. “Oh, no, what will we do without his paycheck?”

The actress then segued into an Avengers-themed bit that saw Pete Davidson using Thanos’ gauntlet to wipe out half of the SNL cast. This provided his costars an opportunity to poke fun at his frequent absences. “I just think it’s one of those weeks where Pete doesn’t show up,” Cecily Strong said when the stars started looking for him. The comedian later told Kenan Thompson — the show’s longest-running cast member — of his weeks off: “When you’ve been here as long as I have, you can do that.”

Johansson then closed out the segment by raving over her fiancée of seven months, Jost. “This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here,” she gushed before kissing the “Weekend Update” cohost twice. The pair locked lips again at the end of the episode.

Do Both

Musical guest Niall Horan brought plenty of charisma to his performances. The former One Direction member first sang his upbeat single “Nice to Meet Ya.” He then slowed things down with “Put a Little Love on Me.”

Baby Yoda He Is

Kyle Mooney was unrecognizable in this “Weekend Update” sketch, in which he played The Mandalorian’s breakout character, Baby Yoda. The little guy had some unexpected traits, from his voice to his brag about fans sliding into his DMs. He also highlighted his ascent to becoming friends with the Hollywood elite, including Robert Pattinson, Timothée Chalamet and the two guys from the Sonic commercials. Baby Yoda concluded his visit by threatening one of his haters: Baby Groot.

Never Too Much

SNL spoofed Hallmark Channel with the network’s first matchmaking show. The series attempted to pair Johansson with Santa, a prince or a ghost, all while throwing in the signature plot points that make Hallmark’s Christmas movies a staple of the season.

Holiday Tension

This ad for Macy’s kids’ clothing could not have been more relatable. Parents struggled through holiday shopping for their children, with sweaters that were too itchy, boots that caused marital disputes and scarves that covered so much of the little ones’ faces that they took home the wrong mini-me.

Hot Tub Time Machine

Horan joined Johansson and Strong for a musical number by a trio of ghosts. They not only told the story of how they died but also shared how they returned every Christmas to the hot tub where it all went down.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.