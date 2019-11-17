



Harry Styles did not hold back when it comes to his feelings about former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik on the Saturday, November 16, episode of Saturday Night Live, during which he played host and musical guest.

Bad Blood

Styles opened up his monologue by comparing his love life to the show. “Just like all my serious relationships, we’re all gonna spend one incredible night together, and then we’ll never see each other again,” he joked. The singer also reminisced about his days in One Direction and teased the audience into wondering whether his former band members would appear during the broadcast.

He then took aim at Malik. “I love those guys. They’re my brothers: Niall [Horan], Liam [Payne], Louis [Tomlinson],” he said, before trailing off as if he’d forgotten the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” crooner’s name. “And Ringo.”

Doug and Joan

In this music video, Joan (Aidy Bryant) declared her dog, 12-pound Chihuahua Doug, her boyfriend. She then imagined what it would be like to talk to him in human form, as realized by a very committed Styles. Weird? Yes, but also kind of adorable.

Serious Musician

Styles emphasized during his monologue that he wants to be taken seriously as a musician, which he proved with performances of “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar.”

Done Dancing

Colin Jost poked fun at Sean Spicer’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars. The comedian shot down the notion that people are “proud” of the former politician — despite his failure to win the mirrorball trophy — during a “Weekend Update” segment. “Sean, if you’re watching, no, we’re not,” he clarified.

Some Guys Have All the Luck

Styles and Heidi Gardner starred as a couple from Iceland who were expecting a baby. As they attended a birth class, their fellow parents-to-be got an earful — and eyeful — from the peppy duo.

Everybody Dance

Styles and Chris Redd played a pair of funeral DJs in the final sketch of the night. They ended the episode by stripping down to their skivvies and shaking it.

