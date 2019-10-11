



Back in action! Harry Styles released his new song, “Lights Up,” at midnight on Friday, October 11.

The groovy, melodic track is the lead single from Styles’ as-yet-untitled sophomore solo album, which a source previously told Us Weekly is expected to be released in “early fall.”

“It’s all about having sex and feeling sad,” the former One Direction member said of the record in his September 2019 cover story for Rolling Stone.

Styles also revealed to the magazine that he “did a lot of mushrooms” with his band between recording sessions at Shangri-La studios in Malibu.

“This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue,” he said. “So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.”

Some of the “Kiwi” singer’s famous friends were lucky enough to listen to his new tunes before their official release.

“It’s not like his last album,” Stevie Nicks teased to The Face in September. ​“It’s not like anything One Direction ever did. It’s pure Harry, as Harry would say. He’s made a very different record and it’s spectacular.”

Liam Gallagher, meanwhile, described the album as “a bit like that Bon Iver.”

Styles released his self-titled solo debut in May 2017, one year after Us broke the news that One Direction’s so-called extended hiatus was actually a permanent split. The album, which included the singles “Sign of the Times” and “Two Ghosts,” garnered rave reviews from fans and critics. Us named it the best album of 2017.

The other four original members of 1D have ventured off as soloists as well. Zayn Malik, who exited the boy band in 2015, has released two albums; Niall Horan is putting the finishing touches on his second disc; and Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have dropped a string of hit songs as they continue to work on their debuts.

