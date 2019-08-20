Harry Styles Poses Shirtless for ‘Rolling Stone’ Ahead of New Music Release





Talk about a Monday pick-me-up. Harry Styles posed shirtless for Rolling Stone ahead of his new music release.

The “Sign of the Times” singer, 25, covers the music magazine’s September issue. The cover, which was released on Monday, August 19, features the former One Direction member front and center, with his tattooed bod on full display. The tagline reads, “Sex, Psychadelics and the Secrets of Stardom.” The issue will be available on newsstands on September 3.

A source tells Us Weekly that Styles is expected to release his second album “later this summer/early fall.” The British heartthrob was also photographed filming two music videos in August. The first was at Lombardo Toledano in Cancun, Mexico, on August 4, where Styles wore a shimmering silver shirt, high-waisted trousers and suspenders.

The singer was spotted a second time in Saint Abbs, Scotland, a fishing village, on August 10, where he was seen sporting a white jumpsuit for one scene, and flared trousers and a black-and-white sweater for another.

Styles released his self-titled debut album in May 2017, about a year and a half after One Direction officially disbanded in January 2016.

Along with music, Styles has also been dabbling in acting. He made his on-screen debut in the 2017 World War II movie Dunkirk. Styles was also on the shortlist to portray Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic before the part eventually went to Austin Butler.

A source told Us earlier this month that Styles turned down a role as Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey of the musical sister duo Chloe X Halle.

“While he is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer,” the source said at the time.

In his spare time, Styles has also been seen hanging out with famous friends like Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star and former boy band member were seen dancing at Ariana Grande’s London concert on Saturday, August 17, with one fan calling the hangout “the most ambitious crossover event in history.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

