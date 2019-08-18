Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown Dance at Ariana Grande Concert

Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown got their groove on at Ariana Grande’s concert in London on Saturday, August 17, and Twitter loved it!

The former One Direction singer, 25, and the Stranger Things star, 15, were in the VIP section at the “Thank U, Next” singer’s show at the O2 Arena, and based on videos fans posted to Twitter, they had an amazing time, with one fan calling their meetup “the most ambitious crossover event in history,” while another described it as “f–king iconic.”

The “Sign of the Times” singer, who was dressed in all white, was spotted chatting and laughing with Brown, who wore a white sweatshirt, black jacket and black pants with white stripes. “Never wanted to be millie bobby brown so bad in my life,” one commenter tweeted.

Styles also busted out some serious dance moves and he appeared to be a major Arianator, raising his glass in the air as he jammed to songs including “Dangerous Woman” and “Into You.”

“Everyone needs Harry Styles full on booty popping at an Ariana Grande show on their timeline,” one fan wrote, while another shared a video, writing that the Dunkirk actor was “grinding on his friends, screaming the lyrics w/ fans, wearing a white shirt, white pants & his white heels, having pink & blue painted nails.”

“I will never complain about anything ever again,” she added.

“Ariana grande was truly incredible but what topped my night was @Harry_Styles going ape s–t dancing in the VIP,” another fan commented.

Brown shared videos from the concert on her Instagram Stories and posted a photo on Sunday, August 18, showing her at the show along with pals from her new film, Enola Holmes, which is about Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister and also stars Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!