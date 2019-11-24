



Ryan Reynolds and Colin Jost collaborated during the Saturday, November 23, episode of Saturday Night Live, despite their shared connection to Scarlett Johansson.

Ex Marks the Spot

Reynolds, who was married to Johansson from 2008 to 2011, stopped by “Weekend Update” for a sex-talk segment with Alex Moffat’s Guy Who Just Bought a Boat. The actor interacted with Jost — whom the Avengers: Endgame star got engaged to earlier this year — during the bit, which ended with the comedian calling Reynolds and Moffat “my two best friends.”

Jost and Reynolds were later on opposite sides of the stage when host Will Ferrell closed out the show.

Starstruck

Ferrell attempted to deliver his monologue, but he couldn’t help but notice Reynolds was in the audience. The Deadpool star mentioned that he was a big fan of the comedian, which Ferrell never got over. Things only grew more nerve-racking when Reynolds noted that his wife, Blake Lively, was also an admirer and watching from home. Ferrell eventually began impersonating Tracy Morgan, which led to the 30 Rock alum coming out on stage to bring the bit home.

Live From New York

The show pulled off a who’s who of former Saturday Night Live cast members — including Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Rachel Dratch — for a sketch about the Democratic presidential debate. Woody Harrelson, Larry David and Ferrell also earned slots in the star-studded lineup.

Awkward Family Dinner

Ferrell and Kate McKinnon starred as a couple filming a pizza commercial with their kids. The family spiraled out of control after denying the mother’s wish to take the ad in another direction, leading to some major revelations for the brood.

Thankful

Ferrell, Armisen and Rudolph reunited to play Pocahontas’ (Melissa Villaseñor) relatives, who had some oddly relevant feelings about the state of the world. The sketch ended with a heartfelt and funny Thanksgiving address from the host.

Royalty

Musical guest King Princess performed “1950” and “Hit the Back” during her two sets.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.