Dishing on their big plans! Michael Che gave an update on his pal and Saturday Night Live costar Colin Jost’s upcoming wedding to fiancée Scarlett Johansson.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, October 12, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the SNL writer, 37, whether he will be in the engaged couple’s wedding.

“I hope so, not if they want it to go over smoothly,” the comedian joked. “But if not, I would love to go and just disrupt everything, you know.”

Che added, “I think they’ll let me in because they feel like they have to. And I think that’s going to be a big mistake.”

DeGeneres, 62, said that she would “love to be invited as well” because she’d “like to watch” Che in action. Meanwhile, the Weekend Update cohost replied: “You’ll be my plus one. It’ll be awesome.”

Jost, 38, began dating Johansson, 35, in 2017 after connecting on the set of SNL. While the Very Punchable Face author has stated that the pair originally met in 2006, the Avengers: Endgame actress’ earliest memory with her husband-to-be occurred in 2010 when they worked on a skit together.

Last May, Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the twosome’s engagement to The Associated Press. There had been no date set for their wedding at the time.

Che congratulated his buddy after the engagement news broke, sharing a throwback photo of the duo to his Instagram Story. “One of us is marrying a movie star. The other is gonna get too drunk and ruin that reception,” he quipped at the time.

Months later, Che spoke to ET Canada about his pal’s big day. “It’ll be fun and I’m really, really proud of those guys,” he said in July 2019. “I’m sure that they’ll have beautiful white babies.”

Earlier this year, Jost admitted that Jost’s not sure when his nuptials to Johansson will occur due to the COVID-19 crisis. “We don’t know what’s even legally allowed, right?” he said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in July. “This is also not the time to get all your elderly, at-risk relatives together in one big group.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She shares her 6-year-old daughter, Rose, with Dauriac.

Following her 2019 engagement to Jost, the Marriage Story star told Elle that October that she is “very happy and fulfilled” in her personal life.