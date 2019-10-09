



Third time’s a charm. Scarlett Johansson is feeling “very happy” and “fulfilled” with fiancé Colin Jost, she revealed in a new interview with Elle, which was published on Wednesday, October 9.

“My ability to compartmentalize comes in handy when it’s time for things like that,” Johansson, 34 said referring to her upcoming film Marriage Story, which follows a couple’s grueling divorce. “I’m certainly, obviously, very happy and fulfilled in my personal life, but I’m also a sum of many parts, and able to access different parts of my story and how I got here. It’s all valuable.”

In May, Jost, 37, proposed to the actress after two years of dating. The couple were first linked in May 2017 after Johansson and the “Weekend Update” co-anchor were spotted getting cozy at the Saturday Night Live season 42 finale party. A few weeks later, they were seen dining at The East Pole in New York City. In July 2017, an insider told Us Weekly the couple were also “making out” over the Fourth of July weekend.

Jost opened up about the Avengers star in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September 2017.

“She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here,” the comedian said at the time. “She’s pretty cool. It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome … I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

In November 2017, the lovebirds were spotted again after an SNL party where an insider told Us the couple “looked very happy together.”

According to the onlooker, “She wrapped herself around him and kissed him. It was like no one else existed in their world … even in the rain!”

Later that month, Johansson and Jost made their first public appearance as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Gala. At the time, a source told Us that Jost was “telling friends he wants to marry her.”

Us exclusively revealed in February that the duo were living together. An insider told Us that Johansson, “loves Colin too, and they are in it for the long haul. They have talked about marriage and are fully committed to each other. Colin gets a starry-eyed look in his eyes when he talks about her.”

Prior to her relationship with Jost, Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She and Dauriac share daughter Rose, 5.

