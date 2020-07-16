All is fair in love and comedy! Colin Jost revealed that he was nervous about becoming known only as Scarlett Johansson’s boyfriend after they began dating.

“Yes. That was definitely a worry,” Jost, 38, told Howard Stern during the Wednesday, July 15, episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “The lucky thing was, people in the [Saturday Day Night Live] cast really liked her when she was there as the host.”

The A Very Punchable Face author was also uneasy about losing his footing in the comedy genre as the relationship grew.

“I worried about my identity with it and also with comedy,” he explained. “You work in comedy, so, I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy or took me out of the world of comedy.”

The New York native added: “You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing.”

Throughout the couple’s relationship — the two got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating — Jost hasn’t, however, been afraid of Johansson’s onscreen love interests becoming competition.

“I don’t think it’s really happened,” he told Stern, 66, regarding having to watch his fiancée kiss someone else in a movie. “[I haven’t] experienced it yet since we’ve been dating.”

Jost joked that he has the perfect solution to keep other men away from his love, saying, “I’m gonna try and push her into a lot more animated stuff. Just all voice work.”

After Stern gave examples of actors who’ve starred alongside Johansson, 35, over the years, and possible awkward situations she could’ve been involved in on set, Jost said that his relationship hasn’t succumbed to jealousy.

“I think probably five, 10 years ago, each of these things that you’re describing would have been devastating,” the How to Be Single actor said. “If people want to be together and love each other, they’re going to be together. You kind of, like, have to have faith in that on some level and if not, you’re not gonna be [together].”

There is one thing the couple doesn’t agree on though — baseball.

The Oscar nominee told Parade in April that she is a New York Yankees fans while her fiancé has been a New York Mets fan forever.

“It’s a sore subject,” the A Marriage Story actress told the outlet. “He just told me that he’d rather see the [Boston] Red Sox win than the Yankees win. Like, what?! I said I was just going to ignore that.”