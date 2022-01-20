From costars to couple! Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are dating after previously starring as siblings in 2019’s Noelle, Us Weekly confirms.

Kendrick, 36, and Hader, 43, grew closer over the past year since “they were both single at the same time,” a source reveals. “They’re really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot,” the insider adds. “They’re keeping their relationship private, but friends close to them know.”

According to the source, Kendrick has “already bonded” with Hader’s daughters, Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey. The former spouses were married from 2006 to 2018.

Before sparking their romance, Hader and the Last Five Years actress played brother-sister duo Nick and Noelle Claus in the Disney+ Christmas movie, which premiered in November 2019. After the death of their father, the OG Santa Claus, Nick (Hader) is set to succeed their family’s legacy. Overwrought with nerves, he runs away to Arizona as Noelle (Kendrick) and her elf nanny (Shirley MacLaine) set out to track him down and save the holiday season.

The Twilight actress previously gushed over working with Hader during a November 2019 interview with Collider. “Breaking is a big problem for me. But, luckily, Bill describes himself as a soft touch, so if I break, he breaks,” she said at the time. “So I can be like, ‘He started it!’”

The Trainwreck actor, for his part, recalled being intrigued by the film’s funny script, playing a yoga-teaching Santa Claus and working with Kendrick.

“I was reading [the script] going like, ‘Oh, I kinda see where this is going.’ And then I went, ‘Oh, I did not see it going, wow, yoga instructor. Wow, OK.’ [Marc Lawrence] has a great imagination for that stuff,” Hader told Collider during the same interview. “But, it’s been an amazing, it’s fun. … When I told [my kids about the movie], I was like, ‘Hey, I’m reading a script now about this woman who, you know, Santa Claus’ daughter becomes Santa.’ And they went, ‘A girl Santa?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And they’re like, ‘But does she have a beard?’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no.’ They were excited, and I was like, ‘And it’s the girl from Pitch Perfect.’ And they went, ‘Ah!!’”

News of the pair’s romance comes nearly two years after the Saturday Night Live alum split from Rachel Bilson in July 2020, whom he dated for less than one year. Hader and the O.C. alum, 40, were first linked in December 2019 before making their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes the following month.

The Tony nominee, for her part, has been linked to Ben Richardson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Edgar Wright.