Not-so-happy memories? Anna Kendrick looked back on her experience filming Twilight and explained why the project was not as fun as it appeared onscreen.

“I just remember being so cold and miserable, and I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people, and I’m sure that we would be friends in a different time, but I want to murder everyone,’” the actress, 34, told Vanity Fair in an interview published earlier this month.

Kendrick then acknowledged that the tough circumstances united the cast. “Although it was also kind of bonding,” she recalled, laughing. “There was something about it that was like, you go through some trauma event. Like, you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

The Pitch Perfect star noted that she and her costars “all got to know each other a little bit better” while shooting sequel The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

Kendrick later joked about her final appearance in the film series in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1. “It was just a wedding scene, where again I’m like, ‘These people are so weird,’ and you’re in half-frozen mud, in what was the final scene of filming for everybody,” she revealed. “I get to come in and work for a week or two, and everyone else has been giving their blood, sweat and tears to the project for months. I show up at the end and I’m like, ‘Guys, we did it. It’s over.’”

The Love Life actress appeared as Jessica Stanley in 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and 2011’s Breaking Dawn – Part 1. The series concluded with 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

The Twilight movies — based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer — starred Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black), Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen), Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen), Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale), Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale), Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen), Billy Burke (Charlie Swan) and Elizabeth Reaser (Esme Cullen).

Kendrick, for her part, previously made light of her part in the franchise. “Holy s—t,” she tweeted in November 2018. “I just remembered I was in Twilight.”