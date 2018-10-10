They’ll always have Forks! Jackson Rathbone is just as nostalgic as Us that it’s been nearly 10 years since Twilight hit theaters.

“It’s been crazy. 10 years ago, the first Twilight movie came out and here we are,” the 33-year-old actor, known for his role as Jasper Cullen in the hit vampire franchise, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 8. He then teased: “Sometimes people look at me and they’re, like, ‘You know, you kind of look like that guy Jasper from Twilight.’ I’m, like, ‘You know, I get that sometimes.’”

Although the last Twilight movie — Breaking Dawn Part 2 — hit theaters six years ago, Rathbone is still hopeful that the cult classic films will make a comeback someday. “It would be interesting to see some Twilight prequels. They’re gonna go back into the universe of Twilight … to explore how Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) got the Cullens together in the first place,” he told Us, adding that he’d “love to see” how Jasper and Alice (Ashley Greene) met. “I think that would be fun. I’m sure, like anything else, they could reboot it. But I think there’s a whole universe there they could really expand and we got to finally start seeing a bit of it in Breaking Dawn. And I know [author] Stephanie [Meyer] has it all written out and mapped out in her head.”

The Last Airbender actor added that Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) and Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), who famously fell in love while shooting the franchise, were mesmerizing on set. “I think their chemistry on camera is incendiary and it’s beautiful,” he raved. “It lights up the film, as you can see.”

Rathbone has since traded in his set of fangs for a fun new project. He is staring in Heart, Baby! which tells the story of a prison boxer offered the chance to compete in the 1984 Olympics. Rathbone portrays songwriter Doc, an easy role for him to slide into due to his musical background. He also recently dropped his new track, “Young and Tragic,” from his forthcoming studio album, American Spirit Blues.

