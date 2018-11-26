Anna Kendrick’s role of Jessica Stanley in Twilight wasn’t her most memorable one — at least according to her. The 33-year-old actress took to Twitter on Monday, November 26, with a hilarious revelation about her role in the hit 2008 fantasy romance film.

“Holy s–t. I just remembered I was in Twilight,” Kendrick tweeted, sparking many different reactions from her followers.

“It’s ok. Those days are behind you now,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “That’s the same reaction all of us have when we remember you were in twilight.”

Though some Twitter users were quick to point out that the Pitch Perfect star wrote all about her role in the vampire film series in her 2016 memoir, Scrappy Little Nobody.

“You wrote a whole chapter in your book about it. Do you remember writing a book?” one person wrote, while another added a photo of the hardback, tweeting, “Nah sis, you didn’t forget…”

November 21 this year marked the 10th anniversary of Twilight — which also starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson — hitting theaters. Actor Jackson Rathbone, who is known for his role as Jasper Cullen in the franchise, got nostalgic while reflecting on the movie with Us Weekly exclusively in October.

“It’s been crazy. 10 years ago, the first Twilight movie came out and here we are,” Rathbone, 33, told Us. He also joked: “Sometimes people look at me and they’re, like, ‘You know, you kind of look like that guy Jasper from Twilight.’ I’m, like, ‘You know, I get that sometimes.’”

Rathbone also dished on his hopes to revisit the character in the future. “It would be interesting to see some Twilight prequels. They’re gonna go back into the universe of Twilight … to explore how Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) got the Cullens together in the first place,” he told Us. “I’m sure, like anything else, they could reboot it. But I think there’s a whole universe there they could really expand and we got to finally start seeing a bit of it in Breaking Dawn. And I know [author] Stephanie [Meyer] has it all written out and mapped out in her head.”

There were five movies in the Twilight series including New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn Part 1 and 2.

