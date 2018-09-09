It’s been nearly 10 years since the final installment in the Twilight franchise, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, was released, but star Robert Pattinson is ready to reprise his role as everyone’s favorite undead teenager, Edward Cullen.

In a new interview with Variety published on Sunday, September 9, Pattinson not only said he’s willing to play the character again, he’s ready to do so at any time. “The amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I’m ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready!” he joked.

The actor, now 32, says he feels like “not a day has passed” since he played the moody vampire on the big screen.

He also defended the movies against would-be naysayers, telling the publication, “Whenever anyone says that [Twilight’s] their guilty pleasure, it’s like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure.”

Pattinson, who is currently promoting his sci-fi film High Life, did not address a possible reunion with his ex-girlfriend and leading lady, Kristen Stewart. The pair split in 2013 after four years together following her 2012 cheating scandal with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart, now 28, was photographed kissing the Brit, who is 19 years older than her, in photos exclusively published by Us Weekly.

Still, there appears to be no bad blood between the two: They were spotted together in Los Angeles in June.

As Us exclusively revealed in August, Pattinson has been seeing model Suki Waterhouse for months, while Stewart is dating model Stella Maxwell.

