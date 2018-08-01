Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse ‘Have Been Dating for Months’

They’re an item! Days after Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted packing on the PDA in London, a source confirms to Us Weekly the two “have been dating for months.”

The insider adds that the Twilight star, 32, and the 26-year-old actress have “known each other and been around each other for a long time,” noting that they “definitely have a love of music in common.”

The source tells Us that the two “are both really cool, nice and normal people and fun-loving.”

The pair stepped out together over the weekend for a date night at Electric Cinema in Notting Hill where they attended a showing of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, according to E! News on Tuesday, July 31.

The newly-minted couple then sipped on drinks at SoHo House before sharing a sweet smooch during their stroll home in the early hours of the morning.

An eyewitness told the outlet that “Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times,” and that “Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it … They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki’s hair and gave her another loving kiss.”

Waterhouse was most recently rumored to be dating director Darren Aronofsky in January, but a rep for Aranofsky, 49, told Us at the time that “there’s absolutely no truth to a romance.” She also dated Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015 and following their split, she was linked to Diego Luna later in 2015.

Pattinson, meanwhile, had a high-profile relationship with Twilight costar Kristen Stewart from 2009 to 2013. He was engaged to singer FKA Twigs before they split in 2017.

