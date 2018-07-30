Mamma mia, here Robert Pattinson goes again! The actor and model Suki Waterhouse have sparked romance rumors after being spotted kissing on a date this weekend.

The pair headed to the Electric Cinema in London’s Notting Hill and watched Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at about 9 p.m., E! News reports. Then they crossed the street for drinks at SoHo House, before taking a PDA-packed walk home at about 1 a.m. Photos from the outing show Waterhouse dressed in a black coat and loose black pants and Pattinson dressed in a T-shirt, an open-button-down, blue jeans, and a baseball cap. In one pic, they appear to be in jovial spirits, with Pattinson throwing back his head in laughter.

“Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times,” an eyewitness told E! News. “Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it … They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki’s hair and gave her another loving kiss.”

The Assassination Nation actress, 26, dated Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015 and Diego Luna later in 2015. In January 2018, romance rumors involving her and director Darren Aronofsky, who’d recently split with Jennifer Lawrence, were debunked. “There’s absolutely no truth to a romance” a rep for Aranofsky, 49, told Us Weekly at the time.

Pattinson, 32, dated Twilight costar Kristen Stewart from 2009 to 2013 and was engaged to singer FKA Twigs until they split last year. He and Stewart reunited at Lily-Rose Depp’s birthday party in June, sending Twitter users into a frenzy. “I thought this day it would never come, my shipper game is stronger than ever,” fan user tweeted at the time.

So far, Pattinson and Waterhouse haven’t commented on their relationship.

