Getting in the spirit! As the most wonderful time of the year nears, celebrities like Taylor Swift and Orlando Bloom are ringing in the holidays with their favorite flicks.

Just like Us, celebrities have a movie they love to watch as the holidays approach. While some love Macaulay Culkin taking down the bad guys in Home Alone, others prefer to watch Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) nearly shoot his eye out in the less-kid friendly A Christmas Story. For everyone who can’t get enough of the modern rom-com Love Actually, there is someone who prefers to press play on the classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

Jack Black, for example, revealed in 2019 his go-to festive movie is one of the more recent additions to the Christmas movie canon. “My favorite holiday film is, you know what, it’s got to be Elf, because once again [director] Jon Favreau … and Will Ferrell just knock it out of the park,” he told Variety at the time. The reporter then complimented his “humility” by not naming his own Christmas movie.

“Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?” he asked, before remembering. “Oh, The Holiday! Obviously, The Holiday. [Director] Nancy Meyers … genius!”

The 2006 romantic comedy also starred Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law and quickly became a fan favorite.

“The funny thing is that I did a lot of acting on my own, and just with Jude. Because we only had one scene with Jack and Kate. Our characters never crossed over. Basically, Kate and Jack did their movie; Jude and I did ours,” Diaz said of the experience in December 2020. “We only had the one scene at the end, where we all came together, and we shot that kind of at the beginning of the [shoot].”

She added, “Jude and I had a lot of fun shooting our bits. But I mean, there’s a lot of scenes where Amanda’s just kind of trudging along on her own. Trying to figure out her life. And I’m just acting with Nancy the whole time, which was a lot of fun.”

Like Black, Zooey Deschanel didn’t choose her own film, Elf, as her yuletide favorite. Instead, she went with a 1944 musical starring Judy Garland.

“I like Meet Me in St. Louis,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2020. “It’s not all Christmas, but [it has] the themes of home and family and those are deep, holiday themes to me.”

From Charlie Brown Christmas Special to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, scroll down to find out what films the stars are all about once the weather cools down!