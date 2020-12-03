‘Mamma Mia’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

They’re still dancing queens! The cast of Mamma Mia quickly stole viewers’ hearts when the film debuted in 2008 — and the movie’s popularity has only grown since.

Meryl Streep stars as Donna Sheridan, a down-on-her-luck inn owner living on Greek island Kalokairi with daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried). As Sophie prepares for her wedding, she gets curious about the identity of her father and invites three of her mother’s former flames to stay with them before the ceremony. Based on the 1999 jukebox musical of the same name, the characters weave the romantic tale through some of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper” and “The Winner Takes It All.”

Written by Catherine Johnson and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the movie made a big splash when it hit theaters, earning $609.8 million at the worldwide box office. Fans flocked to see the ensemble of famous faces belt out the band’s chart-topping hits, and in July 2018, much of the cast returned for sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. While movie lovers are hopeful for a third installment, Seyfried doesn’t think they should get their hopes up.

“Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat, because we want to hang out with each other,” she told Collider in June 2020. “That’s what we talked about last time, like, ‘Did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an island in Croatia?’”

While the You Should Have Left star is always ready to reunite with her beloved castmates, she pointed out that they don’t have much left to work with in terms of music.

“I wish there was a Mamma Mia! 3,” she continued at the time. “But I’ll tell you what — I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again. I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we’d have to use ‘Super Trooper’ again and we’d have to use ‘Mamma Mia’ again and have to use them in a different way.”

Scroll down to learn more about where the cast of Mamma Mia is now!