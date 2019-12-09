Thomas Sadoski Wants More Kids With Wife Amanda Seyfried

The more the merrier! Thomas Sadoski is ready for more kids with wife Amanda Seyfried, whenever she’s ready to have another one.

“Hopefully! It’s entirely up to her. She guides that ship,” Sadoski, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Sunday, December 8 in New York City, about the possibility of growing his family.

“It’s frankly super heroic work to grow a human being,” the Life in Pieces actor told Us. “Superheroes live amongst us and they’re called women. Because, that’s actually something that doesn’t make any sense to me, how that happens, but it does and it’s incredible. When she decides she’s ready to use her super power to bring another human into the world, I’m more than happy to join up. She’s an incredible mom.”

Sadoski and Seyfried, 34, welcomed their daughter, Nina, in March 2017. The Connecticut native reflected on her arrival and what an “amazing” experience it was watching his wife give birth.

“It was such an amazing experience for me to be there, just to be with Amanda during those moments. No, I wasn’t freaked out at all,” the Wild actor said. “It was just really cool to be there with the person I love and share that moment, but she also gave me really strict instructions — ‘You stay shoulders up!’ We just had a really beautiful bonding experience during the whole thing.”

Another thing Sadoski thinks his wife is better at than him is baking — although he does believe he’s a top chef in his own right. “I think I am a good cook. My wife tells me that I make the world’s best macaroni and cheese and I actually agree with her,” he told Us. “I was a short order cook before I was an actor, so I’ve spent time in kitchens and stuff. I love cooking.”

He added that he does most of the cooking, but baking is all The Art of Racing in the Rain star’s thing. “My wife does all the voodoo-level stuff on baking, which is just a complete mystery to me. I don’t understand that at all and she’s brilliant at it,” The Newsroom alum revealed.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin