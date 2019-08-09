Amanda Seyfried Shares Rare Pic Holding Hands With 2-Year-Old Daughter





Mother-daughter moment! Amanda Seyfried rarely posts pics of her 2-year-old daughter, but shared a sweet moment with the little one on Thursday, August 8.

“#tbt @latenightseth,” the actress, 33, captioned the Instagram upload. “#takeyourdaughtertowork.” In the pic of Seyfried and her daughter, the toddler held her mom’s hand while wearing a pink dress.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Mamma Mia! star and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, welcomed their baby girl in March 2017. One month before her arrival, the actor, 43, told Harry host Harry Connick Jr. that his wife was already a great mother.

“I spend a lot of my time looking at this bump that’s growing inside of her and just thinking, like, looking and talking to that child and going, ‘You have no idea how lucky you are to have a mom like this,’” the Life in Pieces star said in February 2017. “She’s incredible. I couldn’t be more proud of her for who she is as a mom already.”

The Newsroom alum added, “I’m more excited to be a father with Amanda as my partner than I’ve ever been about anything in my entire life. … I don’t know what’s coming down the pike. But I’m thrilled and terrified and all of the things I sort of feel like I should be. And I don’t have any clue what’s going to happen and I can’t wait.”

Sadoski and Seyfried, who tied the knot in 2017, met two years earlier while starring in the play The Way We Get By. They reconnected in 2016 filming The Last Word together.

Since giving birth to their daughter, the Pennsylvania native has leaned on her mom and her “best girlfriends,” she told Us exclusively in April.

“I have, like, a very, very, very perfect group of women in my life, and if I need to lean, I’m just, like, falling onto these people,” she explained. “We’re all each other’s rocks. And it’s funny because when one of your girlfriends is struggling, you end up taking the role of the rock and then when you’re struggling, they do. … It’s a give and take, and that’s the best kind of friendship.”

