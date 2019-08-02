Amanda Seyfried has always known what’s what when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s walking the red carpet or promoting a film, she always knows what to wear — and we love her for it!

After her big break in Mean Girls, the blonde beauty’s stardom grew as she appeared in many more major films including Mama Mia, Dear John and Les Miserables. With big credits comes big responsibility to attend premieres and awards shows looking like an up-and-coming Hollywood star — and Seyfried delivered.

At the start, the 33-year-old favored minidresses in curve-hugging fits with platform heels. As she became more comfortable with her style, she began experimenting a bit more with color, prints and embellishments from designers like Prada, Gucci and Givenchy. While always maintaining a certain level of elegance, she still plays around with different fashion vibes.

Even though she is a style star, she isn’t afraid to repeat favorite looks of hers. For instance, for the Best Friends Animal Society’s Benefit on April 2 this year, she re-wore a red Prada pantsuit that she was previously spotted in for the 2013 spring-summer Miu Miu show. Hey, if it works, it works!

From her many early-day minidresses to the chic and sharp styles she favors today, keep scrolling to see all of Amanda Seyfried’s best looks.