With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood dropping in just a few more days, stars are stepping out to celebrate the film — and dressing impeccably to do it.

On Monday, July 22, A-listers flocked to the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s newest film, held at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as well as the afterparty at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel where guests enjoyed Casamigos beverages. The movie’s stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt were joined by many other stylish celebs including Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Vergara and Britney Spears.

Margot Robbie Wore Sharon Tate’s Jewelry in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

While still maintaining a sense of elegance old Hollywood would approve of, the attendees still brought their own unique senses of fashion. Hudgens for instance stunned in a black Armani gown with sheer cutouts, while Vergara wore an edgier look with lace-up details all over her Dolce & Gabbana frock. As for Spears, she paired a fiery number from Australian label Nookie with a eye-catching diamond choker.

Of course, Robbie proved she was the star of the show and the evening in an ensemble that perfectly embodied the sweet and sexy glamour of the film’s era. Styled by Kate Young, the Oscar-nominated actress stunned in a long-sleeve ivory muslin gown from Chanel. Along with the “hot summer ’70s vibe” makeup artist Pati Dubroff created and the fluffy brushed-out waves that came courtesy of Bryce Scarlett, Robbie’s entire look was inspired by a Lauren Hutton look from a 1970’s Vogue shoot by Richard Avedon.

There was Adriana Lima in a bold crimson look that was seriously sexy (duh) and Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke in a chic pantsuit that was both elegant and relaxed. But to see all the best looks from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s premiere, keep scrolling.